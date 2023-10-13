 Skip to main content
Friday, October 13, 2023

Frank Clark reportedly likely to land with 1 team after Broncos release

October 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Frank Clark looks at the camera

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Clark’s tenure with the Denver Broncos is ending, and it sounds like he may be set to end up in a familiar place after they release him.

Clark is viewed as likely to return to Kansas City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The three-time Pro Bowler spent the previous four seasons with the Chiefs before signing with Denver this past offseason.

At this point, a reunion makes sense for both sides. Clark was a productive player for the Chiefs as recently as 2022, and collected 23.5 sacks in four seasons with the team. He was a major contributor to their pair of Super Bowl runs as well.

The Chiefs saw fit to move on from Clark after he was limited to a modest five sacks in 2022, which led him to sign a modest deal with the Broncos instead. Now, with virtually no risk involved, he sounds likely to go back to his former team and provide some depth.

