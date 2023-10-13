Frank Clark reportedly likely to land with 1 team after Broncos release

Frank Clark’s tenure with the Denver Broncos is ending, and it sounds like he may be set to end up in a familiar place after they release him.

Clark is viewed as likely to return to Kansas City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The three-time Pro Bowler spent the previous four seasons with the Chiefs before signing with Denver this past offseason.

Frank Clark’s release now has been turned into the NFL and his name will appear on the Saturday wire; once it does, Clark will be free to sign wherever he wants. A return to Kansas City is the most likely scenario in the eyes of league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2023

At this point, a reunion makes sense for both sides. Clark was a productive player for the Chiefs as recently as 2022, and collected 23.5 sacks in four seasons with the team. He was a major contributor to their pair of Super Bowl runs as well.

The Chiefs saw fit to move on from Clark after he was limited to a modest five sacks in 2022, which led him to sign a modest deal with the Broncos instead. Now, with virtually no risk involved, he sounds likely to go back to his former team and provide some depth.