Frank Clark agrees to sign with Chiefs’ AFC West rival

June 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Frank Clark looks at the camera

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Clark will be seeing plenty of the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with his former team’s division rival.

Clark agreed to a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal is for a base $5.5 million, with the potential for Clark to earn up to $2 million in incentives.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Clark will be tasked with bolstering Denver’s pass rush. In 15 games last season, he collected five sacks and 13 QB hits. He is known for his performances in the postseason, as shown by one statistical mark he may have the chance to break if he gets a few more cracks at it.

The Broncos are trying to rebound following a miserable 2022 season that saw them go just 5-12. Clark brings plenty of experience and a winning mentality, which can only help.

