Frank Clark could set 1 remarkable record in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is four months shy of his 30th birthday, but he is already on the verge of setting an impressive NFL record.

Clark has 13.5 career postseason sacks entering Super Bowl LVII. Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest holds the all-time NFL record with 16, so Clark needs just three more to claim the honor and 2.5 to share the top spot.

Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark needs three sacks in tonight’s Super Bowl LVII to become the NFL’s all-time postseason sack leader. pic.twitter.com/W27HQw8cle — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

Clark has had the good fortune of playing on some outstanding teams during his NFL career. He has appeared in 16 playoff games across eight seasons. He spent his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Chiefs in 2019, and both of those teams have had a lot of success over the past decade.

Of course, it is not a coincidence that Clark’s teams almost always reach the postseason. The former Michigan star is one of the best pass-rushers in football, so you can expect the Philadelphia Eagles to do everything they can to slow him down on Sunday.