Did new Cardinals GM send strong message to Kyler Murray?

January 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kyler Murray gets ready to throw a pass

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday introduced Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager, and some believe the executive may have delivered a subtle message to Kyler Murray.

Ossenfort spoke with reporters about building a team and not simply collecting talent. He said the Cardinals are “trying to build a sustainable program” that can be successful for years to come, not only in 2023. The former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel then delivered an unprompted remark about egos.

“Ego will not be tolerated in this organization,” Ossenfort said.

Many people felt that comment was directed toward Murray, and you can understand why. The star quarterback has developed a reputation for being difficult to work with. We all saw what happened with Murray’s infamous “video game clause” in the massive contract extension he signed with the Cardinals. Murray also had issues with Kliff Kingsbury this season and was recently ripped by an anonymous teammate.

The Cardinals gave Murray a $230 million extension last offseason that includes $160 million guaranteed, so they are very much committed to him. Ossenfort may have been making a generic statement to the entire team, or that could have been his way of trying to motivate the former first overall pick.

