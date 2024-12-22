Garrett Wilson sparks speculation with his postgame comments

Garrett Wilson’s comments about his role in the New York Jets’ offense are not going to quiet speculation about his future with the organization.

Though he wound up with six catches and 54 yards, the Jets wide receiver was targeted just three times prior to the final drive of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, he offered a somewhat cryptic quote about his role in the offense, saying he did not know why he had not been involved more earlier in the game.

“I don’t know, to be honest with you man. I don’t know,” Wilson told reporters. “I just gotta go out and put my best foot forward and hope that things fall my way. I would love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but if people see it differently that’s out of my control. Just trying to do what I can do.”

Wilson also had a noteworthy comment about current Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was in charge of the Jets’ offense during Wilson’s rookie season. Wilson admitted that he enjoyed his time playing under LaFleur, and “might’ve took it for granted.”

There had been some speculation this week that Wilson’s camp might seek a trade from the Jets during the offseason. Comments like these, however they are intended, will not dismiss that speculation, especially since his frustration has been apparent all season.

Wilson had 1,103 receiving yards as a rookie in 2022. He has not hit that mark since, though he still has a chance this season, as he is up to 987 yards this year after Sunday’s game. The offense as a whole has not been productive, however, and that is probably wearing on Wilson.