Garrett Wilson has brutal quote about Jets after latest loss

The New York Jets put together a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday before losing their fourth straight game, and Garrett Wilson had a brutal quote about his team afterward.

The Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. New York took a 26-23 lead with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Dolphins responded with a field goal drive of their own to force OT. Miami then won with a touchdown on the opening drive of the extra period.

Following the game, a reporter asked Wilson how frustrating it has been for the Jets to lose so many games in which they had a fourth-quarter lead. Wilson said it almost feels like his team is wired to lose.

“Losing, period, sucks. When you up in the fourth quarter, all of a sudden it starts to feel like you have a losing problem,” Wilson said. “It’s like you have like a gene or some s–. It’s not like we’re just going out there and getting our butt beat from start to finish. We have a chance to go win the game, we’re supposed to win the game, odds are in our favor, and we’re finding a way to lose the game. So, it’s just frustrating, for sure.”

— Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 8, 2024

The Jets fell to 3-10 with the loss. They now officially have the longest active playoff drought of any franchise in major U.S. sports.

Just when it looked like the Jets might finally get the job done late in a game, they made a huge mental mistake that came back to bite them. Those are probably the types of blunders that make Wilson feel like his team was losing in its DNA.