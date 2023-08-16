Garrett Wilson answers whether he was trolling Sean Payton

Garrett Wilson appeared to troll Sean Payton over the weekend with an outfit he wore on the sideline, and the New York Jets wide receiver has all but confirmed that he was doing just that.

Last week, Payton told reporters that he has established some strict rules for how he wants Denver Broncos players to carry themselves during preseason games. The Super Bowl-winning coach expects starters to leave their uniforms on even after they are pulled. Payton also does not want to see sunglasses or bucket hats, and he does not want players conducting in-game interviews.

Wilson was interviewed on the sideline during the Jets’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He wore sunglasses and a bucket hat and was not in uniform. Many felt the wardrobe selection (see it here) was a direct response to Payton’s rules.

At Wednesday’s practice, a reporter asked Wilson if his outfit was carefully chosen. His response was quite telling.

Asked #Jets WR Garrett Wilson if this outfit was intentional or not A big smile: “I was advised not to speak on it .. Good question, though.” Elite, elite level trolling. https://t.co/JRp8QCnrVQ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 16, 2023

“I was advised not to speak on it. … Good question, though,” Wilson said with a smile.

There is almost no doubt at this point that Wilson was mocking Payton. One Twitter user even referred to the stunt as an “A+ Sean Payton troll,” and Wilson “liked” the tweet.

Payton made headlines last month when he trashed Hackett and the previous Broncos coaching regime. Aaron Rodgers and others have since blasted Payton, but Wilson’s troll job was by far the most creative response.