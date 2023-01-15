Geno Smith answers whether he wants to remain with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks’ season came to an end on Saturday, which led to questions about Geno Smith’s future.

Seattle led San Francisco 17-16 at halftime of their NFC Wild Card Playoff game but got blown out in the second half and lost 41-23.

Smith went 25/35 for 253 yards, 2 touchdowns, an interception and a costly lost fumble. Even though he was unable to keep up with the 49ers’ offense, Smith had by far his best season as a pro. The 32-year-old is a free agent, and he said after Saturday’s loss that he wants to return to the Seahawks.

“I want to finish my career in Seattle. I want to be here. The town, the city, the team. Coach (Pete) Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. You know, I was a guy who probably could have been out of the league. They embrace me and I want to repay them for that,” Smith said after the game, via reporter Curtis Crabtree.

Smith served as a backup to Russell Wilson in 2020 and 2021. This season, he battled Drew Lock and won the starting quarterback job. He passed for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The crazy part is that he vastly outperformed Wilson, who was a dud in his first season with the Broncos.

Smith wants to repay the Seahawks for their loyalty to him. The Seahawks will probably be happy to have him back on friendly terms.