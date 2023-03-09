 Skip to main content
Geno Smith shares stance on Seahawks possibly drafting a QB

March 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Geno Smith with a beanie on

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith has won many plaudits for how he has handled himself as Seattle Seahawks quarterback, and one of his quotes from Thursday will only further that perception.

The Seahawks held a press conference Thursday to officially confirm Smith’s new 3-year, $105 million deal with the team. The quarterback was asked what his response would be if the Seahawks do draft a quarterback, and Smith essentially said he would eagerly compete with and mentor the rookie.

Hard to ask for a better answer than that. In an ideal world, it is essentially what every coach would probably like to hear from their quarterback.

The Seahawks have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, and there are strong hints that they are considering a young quarterback. Smith is certainly aware of this, and credit to him for not looking at it badly.

