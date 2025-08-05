Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

George Kittle claims he considered retirement over new NFL rule

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
George Kittle looks on
Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle claimed Tuesday that he considered retiring over a new rule the NFL passed.

Kittle crashed an NFL Network hit to say the league had banned the use of smelling salts and ammonia packets on Tuesday. The Niners tight end is a frequent user of them and urged the league to work with players to “find a middle ground.”

It is unclear what the NFL’s supposed ban entails. The league has not announced any new policies regarding smelling salts, and none have been reported on by media sources.

Many NFL players use smelling salts on the sideline, feeling that it gives them a jolt of energy when fatigue starts to set in during games. The league did face some criticism last year for seemingly clearing Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen during a concussion check even though smelling salts appeared to be the only treatment he visibly received.

Even some coaches hit the smelling salts from time to time. If the NFL has actually prohibited their use, there will be some very unhappy players, with Kittle among them.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!