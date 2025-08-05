George Kittle claims he considered retirement over new NFL rule

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle claimed Tuesday that he considered retiring over a new rule the NFL passed.

Kittle crashed an NFL Network hit to say the league had banned the use of smelling salts and ammonia packets on Tuesday. The Niners tight end is a frequent user of them and urged the league to work with players to “find a middle ground.”

#49ers George Kittle just crashed our set to break news that the NFL banned smelling salts and ammonia packets today. Says he uses them every drive.



“I considered retirement. We have to figure out a middle ground.” pic.twitter.com/g8FJxJ1d5z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 5, 2025

It is unclear what the NFL’s supposed ban entails. The league has not announced any new policies regarding smelling salts, and none have been reported on by media sources.

Many NFL players use smelling salts on the sideline, feeling that it gives them a jolt of energy when fatigue starts to set in during games. The league did face some criticism last year for seemingly clearing Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen during a concussion check even though smelling salts appeared to be the only treatment he visibly received.

Even some coaches hit the smelling salts from time to time. If the NFL has actually prohibited their use, there will be some very unhappy players, with Kittle among them.