George Kittle wants 1 change to NFL schedule

San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wants the NFL to make one change to its schedule.

Last season, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to lengthen the regular season to 17 games. Kittle is hoping to find a way to lessen the physical toll the game has on its players.

In an appearance on Laugh Out Loud Network’s “Cold as Balls” with comedian Kevin Hart, Kittle said that the NFL should add a second bye week during the regular season.

“There’s a huge physical toll,” Kittle said via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And like, 17 games is a lot. It’s a lot of games, with one bye, whether it’s Week Four or the bye is Week 11. I’m advocating for two byes.”

Kittle also revealed that he spends a “couple hundred thousand” dollars during a season to make sure his body can get through the grueling schedule.

A second bye could provide some needed rest for players, especially for those on teams that have their bye weeks in the earlier stages of the season.

Kittle, 28, missed three games last season with a calf strain. In 14 games, the three-time Pro Bowler caught 71 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

The 49ers have their bye during Week 9 of the upcoming season in November.