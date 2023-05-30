George Pickens makes bold claim about his rookie season

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens flashed his potential by making some big plays last season, but he does not feel he received the proper acknowledgment for it.

Pickens, who was selected 52nd overall by the Steelers in last year’s draft, believes he should have made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Bo Marchionte of College2Pro.com recently asked the former Georgia star what his goals are heading into Year 2. Pickens said he wants to reach the Super Bowl and make the Pro Bowl.

“Year two goals are Pro Bowl and I feel like last year I feel like I got snubbed,” Pickens said. “Cause there wasn’t a lot of guys in there at the Pro Bowl that excited me. Then the Super Bowl. The two bowls. A lot of RAC, run after catch. Two bowls for sure.”

Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. He played in all 17 games. New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, also a rookie, had 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, and he was not invited to the Pro Bowl, either.

The wide receivers on the final AFC Pro Bowl roster were Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and Ja’Marr Chase. Most people would call that an impressive group, even if Pickens was not “excited” by it.

Pickens did average 15.4 yards per reception and make arguably the best catch of the season (video here). Even if he was not a Pro Bowl snub, Steelers fans should love the confidence.