Giants All-Pro reveals he suffered nasty elbow injury during Thanksgiving loss

The New York Giants are truly in the midst of the season from hell.

Giants All-Pro defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence revealed to reporters after Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys that he suffered a dislocated left elbow during the contest. Lawrence was wearing a sling in the locker room after the game and said he was set to undergo further testing, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

The 27-year-old Lawrence, a two-time All-Pro selection and a two-time Pro Bowler, was hurt in the third quarter of the eventual 27-20 Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas. He left the game and did not return.

A dynamic defensive leader, Lawrence has started every game this season for the Giants and 44 out of 46 games dating back to 2022. But now nursing a dislocated elbow in the midst of a 2-10 campaign, it would not be a shock to see Lawrence sidelined for the rest of the season. Injuries also forced the Giants to dig deep into the quarterback depth chart on Thursday, and it is clear that they are not having a good time right now.