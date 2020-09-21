Giants confirm Saquon Barkley is out for season with torn ACL

Saquon Barkley has officially been ruled out for the rest of the 2020 season after he suffered a knee injury on Sunday.

The New York Giants confirmed on Monday that Barkley tore his ACL against the Chicago Bears. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the year.

Barkley left early in Sunday’s game after his right leg bent awkwardly while he was being forced out of bounds. Initial tests indicated he had a torn ACL, and an MRI has since confirmed the diagnosis.

You can see a video of the play where Barkley was injured here.

Barkley will have close to a full year to recover before the start of the 2021 regular season. The star running back made some comments back in 2018 about Adrian Peterson’s torn ACL that are even more meaningful now.