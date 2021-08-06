Report: Giants could hold Saquon Barkley out at start of season

Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL early last season, which is why it is possible that he will be fully cleared in time for Week 1. However, the New York Giants have no problem beginning their season without the star running back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Friday that Barkley may play in Week 1, but it is realistic that he could miss one or two games at the start of the year.

From @GMFB: The #Giants will likely see RB Saquon Barkley by Week 3 and although no one will rush him, no one has completely ruled out Week 1, either. pic.twitter.com/Pxlr8u9BpI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2021

All indications have been that Barkley’s rehab has gone as well as possible, but he has stopped short of committing to playing at the start of the season. He said he is taking a genuine day-by-day approach.

After he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Barkley was projected to have a monster third year with the Giants. He’ll have another crack at that in 2021, but the team is clearly willing to be patient with him.