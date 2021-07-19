Saquon Barkley offers update on his knee injury rehab

Saquon Barkley missed almost the entire 2020 season after he suffered a torn ACL, and the New York Giants have yet to set a specific timeline for his return. The star running back isn’t giving away much information, either.

Barkley told reporters on Monday that he is taking his rehab “day-by-day.” He said his knee feels good but would not commit to being ready for Week 1.

Saquon Barkley offers an update on his knee and when he'll be ready to go: "Taking it day-by-day…whenever that times comes, I'll go at it 100%" pic.twitter.com/BiQUR3eevp — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 19, 2021

“I’m very blessed and fortunte to have a great team and great staff who are going to listen to me and take it day-by-day and listen to my knee,” Barkley said. “Whenever that time comes, I’ll go at it 110 percent.”

Giants head coach Joe Judge is from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, so it is hardly a surprise to see one of his star players offering very little in the way of a detailed injury update.

Players have been recovering from ACL injuries faster than ever in recent years. Barkley suffered his torn ACL early last season, which has given him plenty of time to get back to full strength. All indications to this point have been that he will be good to go in Week 1.

After rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Barkley was projected to have a monster third year with the Giants. He’ll have another crack at that in 2021.