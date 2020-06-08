Report: Giants not seeking Deandre Baker replacement despite legal issues

The New York Giants are serious about taking a wait-and-see approach to cornerback Deandre Baker’s legal troubles.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the Giants aren’t showing any interest in pursuing a cornerback as Baker deals with armed robbery charges in Florida. There is no indication that the Giants are looking to replace Baker, nor are they simply waiting out the free agent market until the price drops on potential secondary options there.

What does it mean? It may not mean much. The Giants don’t have a ton of salary cap room and clearly prefer to keep their secondary young instead of spending money on a veteran. It is, however, a possible admission that they believe Baker could ultimately escape his legal woes and potentially continue his career.

Baker’s attorney believes the worst of the cornerback’s charges are likely to be dropped. We don’t know if that will actually happen, but it would pretty quickly solve the issue for the Giants, who made Baker a first-round pick last year.