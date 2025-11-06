Larry Brown Sports

Giants kicker says he gets nasty messages from angry sports bettors

A close-up of a New York Giants helmet
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not easy being a professional athlete these days, especially not when you’re getting hounded by angry sports bettors.

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano expressed to reporters on Thursday just how nasty fans can be towards players.

“Ever since sports betting started happening, I get people telling me to kill myself every week. Because I’ll hit a kick that loses them money. I’ll miss a kick and it loses them money. It was the other day, someone told me to get cancer and die,” Gano said.

Either way, Gano is losing. When he makes kicks, he angers those who bet against the Giants or against the point total for a game. When he misses, well, that’s self-explanatory.

Gano was recently activated by the Giants after missing time with a groin injury. He did not practice on Wednesday due to a neck injury, which has led to frustration for him.

Gano, 38, has been in the NFL since 2009 and has kicked for the Giants since 2020. He has gone 9/10 on field goals and 9/9 on extra points in five games this season. Younghoe Koo is the Giants’ backup kicker.

.

