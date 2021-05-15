Giants rookie Kadarius Toney had an awkward first day at minicamp

The first rookie minicamp helps orient new draft picks with their teams and schemes. For Kadarius Toney, it proved to be an experience where a few things went wrong right off the bat.

Toney, the Giants’ first-round pick, ended up running a wide receiver drill with one bare foot on Friday due to an equipment issue. Toney said his right cleat was not quite the right size, and was having trouble with it throughout the first day of drills.

“I think they did the wrong size. Just figuring it out right now,” Toney said, via Jordan Ranaan of ESPN. “I ended up getting it eventually.”

Toney also admitted that the No. 89 jersey he was wearing wasn’t even his choice, but didn’t sound too bothered by it.

Kadarius Toney said he didn’t pick the No. 89 it was assigned to him. “At the end of the day at least I got a jersey… the person make the number, the number don’t make the person.” #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 14, 2021

This is part of the reason you have minicamp. It’s probably not what the Giants were banking on, but it’s why you get things squared away now.

Maybe things would have gone more smoothly for Toney if he could have just fallen to another team that really wanted him.