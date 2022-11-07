 Skip to main content
Giants safety suffered strange injury during bye week

November 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Xavier McKinney addressing the media

Oct 7,, 2022; Thundridge, United Kingdom; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney at press conference at Hanbury Manor. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney seems to have had a little too much fun during the team’s bye week.

McKinney revealed in a post to his Twitter page on Monday that he suffered a hand injury while riding an ATV in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico during the bye. The 23-year-old adds that he will now miss a few weeks as a result.

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney wrote. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand.

“The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks,” added McKinney. “I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

The Giants also announced on Twitter that they have placed McKinney on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. That means he will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks (eligible to return in Week 14 against Philadelphia).

McKinney, a former second-round pick and a co-captain for the Giants, had started in all eight games for them this year, recording 38 combined tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack. But now the Giants will have to navigate Weeks 10 through 13 without McKinney (who is not the first NFL defender to have gotten injured because of an ATV accident).

New York GiantsWeird InjuriesXavier McKinney
