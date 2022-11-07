Giants safety suffered strange injury during bye week

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney seems to have had a little too much fun during the team’s bye week.

McKinney revealed in a post to his Twitter page on Monday that he suffered a hand injury while riding an ATV in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico during the bye. The 23-year-old adds that he will now miss a few weeks as a result.

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney wrote. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand.

“The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks,” added McKinney. “I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

The Giants also announced on Twitter that they have placed McKinney on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. That means he will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks (eligible to return in Week 14 against Philadelphia).

McKinney, a former second-round pick and a co-captain for the Giants, had started in all eight games for them this year, recording 38 combined tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack. But now the Giants will have to navigate Weeks 10 through 13 without McKinney (who is not the first NFL defender to have gotten injured because of an ATV accident).