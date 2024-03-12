Giants signing former Eagles champion defender

The New York Giants are getting some (slight) revenge for the Saquon Barkley thing.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Giants are signing veteran safety Jalen Mills. They have reached agreement on a one-year deal with the 29-year-old Mills.

Mills had been with the New England Patriots for the last three seasons. But he was originally drafted by the rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and started on Philly’s Super Bowl LII-winning team in the 2017 season.

The ceiling is not all that high anymore for Mills, who has transitioned from cornerback to safety in recent years and had been steadily losing snaps with the Pats. But he could end up as a veteran leader for a Giants secondary that just lost a key member to the Green Bay Packers in free agency.