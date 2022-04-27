Giants taking telling stance on Daniel Jones’ contract

The New York Giants have a decision to make on the future of quarterback Daniel Jones, and their deliberate way of doing it may offer a hint on their thinking.

The Giants have until Monday to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie deal, and they have not done so yet. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that the Giants will not make that decision until the NFL Draft has concluded.

The New York Giants draft board is all set. Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll will present it to Giants ownership today, per source.

They will meet again Thursday to discuss QB Daniel Jones.

The decision will be made if they want to pick up the QB’s fifth-year option. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 27, 2022

While no decision has apparently been reached, Giants beat writer Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News believes the organization will ultimately decide against picking up Jones’ option. Leonard cites the statuses of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, two quarterbacks who had their options picked up only to disappoint, as cautionary tales.

The Giants have a new regime that did not draft Jones. New GM Joe Schoen has dropped some other hints that suggest the new leadership’s belief in Jones is not very solid. Slow-walking the option decision is another. One figures if the Giants were still totally sold on Jones, the decision would have already been made.