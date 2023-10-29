 Skip to main content
Tyrod Taylor to remain in hospital overnight after exiting in Week 8

October 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyrod Taylor during warmups

Aug 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, United States; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor at a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium that was cancelled in the wake of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was taken to the hospital after he suffered an injury during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, and he will remain there overnight.

Taylor was trying to throw a pass on the run during the first half of the Giants’ 13-10 overtime loss. The ball slipped out of his hand and popped into the air, but Taylor was able to catch it and scramble for some yardage. A defender landed hard on Taylor’s back when making the tackle, which left the quarterback in significant pain.

Taylor exited the game and was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further evaluation. After the game, the Giants announced that Taylor has an injury to his rib cage and will remain in the hospital for observation overnight.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones missed his third consecutive game on Sunday with a neck injury. There has been some uncertainty about when he will return.

Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito took over for Taylor. The Giants will likely bring in a veteran this week if both Jones and Taylor remain sidelined.

