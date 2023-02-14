Greg Olsen set to have huge pay cut with FOX

Greg Olsen is expected to serve as FOX’s lead NFL analyst for at least one more season in 2023, and the former tight end may want to put some money aside while he is still making the big bucks.

Tom Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX before he retired, but he said last week that he will not join the network as a broadcaster until 2024. When he does, the plan is for the seven-time Super Bowl champion to take Olsen’s spot on FOX’s No. 1 team alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Olsen will have to take a massive pay cut if and when Brady takes his job. Olsen currently makes $10 million per season as FOX’s No. 1 analyst, but the No. 2 analyst makes $3 million. That means Olson is looking at a $7 million pay cut if FOX sticks with those figures.

Olsen’s current deal with FOX runs through 2026. He has spoken openly about how disappointed he would be to lose his job to Brady, but that has been the plan for FOX all along.

If Brady’s tweet before the Super Bowl is any indication, he won’t be able to stay away much longer.