Tom Brady reveals when he plans to start broadcasting for FOX

Tom Brady has revealed when he plans to begin his broadcasting career with FOX.

Brady appeared on “The Herd” on Monday and was asked by host Colin Cowherd about his broadcasting future. The retired quarterback revealed that he plans to take a year off before beginning his FOX tenure in 2024.

Tom Brady told Colin Cowherd that, after talking with executives at FOX last week, he does not expect to begin his broadcasting career until the fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/3Ao9LnosDX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2023

“I want to be great at what I do. Talking last week with the people of FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me,” Brady said. “Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.”

Brady’s decision means Greg Olsen will get at least one more year as part of the No. 1 team. It also means Brady will enter the booth just in time to call the Super Bowl in his first year, as FOX has the rights for the 2024 season.

Even before he retired, Brady had signed a $375 million deal with FOX to go into broadcasting. While some doubted whether he would ever actually follow through, he sounds genuinely enthusiastic about it. Setting a target date will only demonstrate that he remains serious about it, and will presumably spend 2023 studying and learning the craft ahead of his debut.