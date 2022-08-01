Hall of Fame WR claims Odell Beckham Jr. will leave Rams to sign with 1 team

Move over Adam Schefter because one Hall of Famer may be entering the news-breaking business.

Retired Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed shared a picture of himself posing with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Instagram over the weekend. In his caption, Reed wrote that Beckham would be heading to Buffalo.

“How would OBJ look in Red,White and Blue?” wrote Reed. “Him and Von [Miller] runnin it back in Buffalo. Lets just say we had good convo last night in Atlantic City.”

Reed, himself a former wide receiver, might have been saying it a bit tongue-in-cheek to hype up Bills fans. But he sounds pretty confident that the three-time Pro Bowler Beckham will ultimately end up in Buffalo.

Beckham remains unsigned after re-tearing his left ACL during the Super Bowl in February. While the Bills already have Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and the newly-acquired Jamison Crowder, they lost both Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders this offseason. But even if Buffalo wants to make a run at Beckham, the Rams have proven that they won’t go down without a fight.