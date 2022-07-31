Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.

“You lose big time guys like an Andrew Whitworth, you lose a Von Miller, hopefully we’ll get Odell back at some point,” McVay said. “If you’re out there Odell, I know you heard that.”

McVay has stated his desire to bring Beckham back before. While appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show” in May, McVay said that he and Beckham had developed a special relationship, and that Beckham was a great teammate. That special relationship was evident when Beckham crashed McVay’s wedding earlier this offseason.

Rams management is also apparently willing to bring the 29-year-old back for their Super Bowl title defense. Both parties seem to want a reunion, although money appears to be the main hurdle.

Beckham may have remained unsigned up to this point due to the uncertainty surrounding how he will recover from his second ACL tear. But the Rams signed wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year contract in March, and he could take Beckham’s place in the offense.

In 100 career games, Robinson has 495 receptions for 6,409 yards and 40 touchdowns while playing with quarterbacks not nearly as talented as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.