Hayden Hurst traded to Falcons from Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons chose not to place the franchise tag on tight end Austin Hooper, and that may have been because they already had a replacement in place.

Not long after Hooper agreed to a multi-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, the Falcons acquired tight end Hayden Hurst in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had the full details of the trade:

Hurst, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, caught 30 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns last season. He made some big plays for Baltimore’s explosive offense, but he was clearly second on the depth chart behind fellow 2018 NFL Draft class tight end Mark Andrews. Hurst should have a decent role in Atlanta’s passing game.