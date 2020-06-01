Henry Ruggs expected to be fine after suffering injury while helping friend move

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs gave fans a scare on Sunday night when there were rumblings on social media that he suffered what sounded like a frightening injury, but fortunately the rookie is going to be fine.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ruggs suffered some sort of puncture or cut while helping a friend move. The injury is not considered serious, and the Raiders said they will not be commenting out of respect for Ruggs’ medical privacy.

New #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs was involved in an off-the-field accident helping a friend move. I’m told “he’s OK” and while he was apparently cut or received a puncture, the wound is not serious. https://t.co/Inz4dFDxvA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2020

Reports on Twitter said Ruggs punctured his thigh and was extremely close to hitting his femoral artery, but he obviously did not.

Ruggs, who averaged a whopping 17.9 yards per reception at Alabama, was considered one of the best wide receivers in this year’s draft. The Raiders have made it known how excited they are to have him, and fans and the team are likely breathing a sigh of relief that he did not seriously hurt himself.