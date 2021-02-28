Here is where Lamar Jackson, Ravens stand in early contract talks

Lamar Jackson has two years remaining on his rookie contract, and it goes without saying that the former MVP is one of the most underpaid players in football. The Baltimore Ravens are working on changing that, but the two sides apparently have a long way to go.

Jackson and the Ravens are in the early stages of discussing a contract extension, but Ben Volin of the Boston Globe was told by two sources that they are “far apart” in negotiations. Jackson is due to make a base salary of just $1.7 million next season and also still has the fifth-year option remaining on his deal for 2022.

While it’s unlikely Jackson will get anything close to the 10-year, $503 million extension Patrick Mahomes signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, that will probably be the starting point for his representatives. A more realistic deal would be something close to the four-year, $160 million extension Deshaun Watson got from the Houston Texans.

Jackson took a bit of a step back last season after being named NFL MVP the year before. He finished with 2,757 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added over 1,000 rushing yards and had seven scores on the ground.

While the production was nothing to scoff at, Ravens fans were left disappointed. One Baltimore player believes Jackson will be more motivated than ever after the way last season ended. If that translates into a big year in 2021, he’d be in a stronger position to negotiate his extension.