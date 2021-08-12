Here is why Seahawks cut Aldon Smith

The Seattle Seahawks waived Aldon Smith this week, and it was widely assumed that the decision was unrelated to football. That appears to be the case.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson was told by a source that the Seahawks cut Smith because he violated the team’s trust. The decision was made following an off-field incident, though it’s unclear if the incident was Smith’s most recent arrest back in April.

Smith turned himself in on a warrant for an alleged battery incident in April. He was charged with second-degree battery after police say they responded to a call for medical assistance outside a business in Chalmette, La. Smith was accused of choking a man unconscious. He is set to be arraigned on Aug. 24.

The Seahawks had been impressed with Smith’s playing during training camp, according to Henderson.

Smith has been arrested numerous times for DUI, including in 2019. He has also been arrested for hit-and-run. In 2018, his blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit during an arrest. It was that same year that his friends were concerned for Smith’s life.

After he was reinstated last season, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys. He had five sacks and 50 QB pressures. He had been out of the NFL since 2015 prior to last year.