Illinois governor takes hilarious shot at Packers after playoff loss

The Chicago Bears’ home state was more than happy to see the rival Green Bay Packers fall flat in the playoffs this year.

The Packers were shocked by the San Francisco 49ers in their divisional playoff game on Saturday, losing at home 13-10 in snowy conditions.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker took an opportunity to pile on the Packers on Sunday. Pritzker tweeted a message encouraging residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

“Unlike the Packers offense, we know vaccines are still effective in the winter,” Pritzker wrote.

"Unlike the Packers offense, we know vaccines are still effective in the winter. Please get your free vaccine and booster: https://t.co/pHGNXftFP3 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 23, 2022"

Green Bay’s offense did indeed struggle in the cold. After averaging 365.6 yards and 26.5 points per game in the regular season, the Packers managed just 263 yards and ten points Saturday. Granted, the Niners’ offense did not do much better in the snow either. But the team managed to take advantage of multiple special teams miscues by Green Bay to squeak out the win.

The Packers won’t like being kicked when they are down. But they probably had it coming with the trash they talked at the Bears’ expense this season.

