Aaron Rodgers not worried about Bears using his trash talk as motivation

Aaron Rodgers delivered possibly the most savage trash talk of his career the last time the Green Bay Packers faced the Chicago Bears, and it would not be a surprise if his opponents attempt to use that as motivation ahead of Sunday night’s rematch. As you might expect, Rodgers doesn’t seem too concerned about that.

It was during the Packers’ Oct. 17 win over Chicago that Rodgers shouted “I still own you!” at Bears fans following a key touchdown run. The reigning MVP later explained that he ruthlessly taunted the Soldier Field fans because one of them flipped him the bird.

The Bears seem to be taking it personally, anyway. Head coach Matt Nagy was asked on Wednesday if his team will use Rodgers’ trash talk as motivation, and he gave a telling response.

Matt Nagy when asked if Aaron Rodgers' "I own you" comments are something they'll use this week: "We're aware of it." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 8, 2021

Rodgers doesn’t see what all the fuss is about. He reiterated on Wednesday that the taunt was a response to being given the double-bird. He also said he expects the Bears to use it as bulletin-board material.

Aaron Rodgers on his "I own you" comment in Chicago: "At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 8, 2021

It’ll probably take a lot more than bulletin-board material for the Bears to beat the Packers on the road. Green Bay is nearly a two-touchdown favorite in the game, and for good reason.

Rodgers doesn’t have much love for Chicago. He reminded us of that earlier this year when asked if he would ever play for the Bears. The two rivals shouldn’t need added motivation when facing off, but the Bears could use the added edge any way they can get it.

