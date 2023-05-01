Interesting detail emerges about Texans’ trade up for Will Anderson

The Houston Texans selected CJ Stroud with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft last week, but that does not mean the former Ohio State star was the top player on their board.

Many analysts predicted that the Texans would take edge rusher Will Anderson at No. 2. Instead, they drafted Stroud and then swung a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up to No. 3, giving them back-to-back picks in the top three. Houston paid a hefty price to trade up and get Anderson, but it is fair to wonder if it would have cost them more to draft Anderson first and then Stroud.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Anderson was the top player on the Texans’ board. However, Houston strategically wanted to get Stroud off the board at No. 2, figuring that would create less competition for the No. 3 pick. Had they taken Anderson first and then tried to trade up to No. 3, they may have been bidding against a team like the Tennessee Titans, who were said to be targeting Stroud.

Correct. You don’t take the end first and let the QB go 3 or they leverage you for more vs Titans https://t.co/hpQ0wiyrMQ — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 30, 2023

The Texans traded the 12th pick, 33rd pick, a 2024 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to move up to No. 3. On paper, they made that move to draft Anderson. But if that looks more like the type of haul a team would give up for a quarterback, it is. Houston essentially traded that package for Stroud.

There was a lot of negative information about Stroud leading up to the draft, but none of it was concerning enough to the Texans. While they may have had Anderson graded higher overall, the trade they made was more about securing the quarterback.