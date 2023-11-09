Irina Shayk has 2-word response to Tom Brady dating rumors

Neither Tom Brady nor Irina Shayk ever directly addressed the rumors that they dated over the summer, and the supermodel says that is the way it is going to stay.

Brady and Shayk were first linked back in June and then spotted on a few dates together. A report last month claimed things fizzled out and they are no longer seeing one another.

In a recent interview with ELLE Magazine, Shayk expressed frustration in the coverage her personal life has received. She also offered a very simple response when asked about the Brady rumors.

“No comment,” Shayk said. “I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”

Shayk also said she has to resist the urge to react to the gossip about her dating life.

“Sometimes I want to be like, ‘F– you, it’s absolutely not true,’” she said. “Half of the people who they say I’m dating, I’ve never even met them in my life!”

We know that Brady and Shayk have certainly met. There is photo proof of that.

Shayk more recently has been spending a lot of time with her ex Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter. She would not comment on whether the two are back together.

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen announced last year that they had gotten a divorce. Brady has been busy getting involved in multiple business ventures, but there will always be a great deal of interest in his dating life.