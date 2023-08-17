Tom Brady reportedly spent time with Irina Shayk in London

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk seem to be continuing their relationship.

Brady was in England over the weekend to watch Birmingham City FC defeat Leeds United 1-0 on Saturday. Brady recently became a minority owner of Birmingham City.

According to the Daily Mail, Brady and Shayk spent a few days together at The Twenty Two hotel in London’s Mayfair area while the former quarterback was in town.

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele announced their divorce last fall after being married for 13 years.

A report in June said that Shayk, who is a famous model like Gisele, was all over Brady at a wedding. A report last month said that Brady and Shayk had spent time together in Los Angeles. Now the two reportedly spent some more time together, though on a different continent.