Tom Brady reportedly spent time with Irina Shayk in London

August 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tom Brady after a game

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk seem to be continuing their relationship.

Brady was in England over the weekend to watch Birmingham City FC defeat Leeds United 1-0 on Saturday. Brady recently became a minority owner of Birmingham City.

According to the Daily Mail, Brady and Shayk spent a few days together at The Twenty Two hotel in London’s Mayfair area while the former quarterback was in town.

Brady and his ex-wife Gisele announced their divorce last fall after being married for 13 years.

A report in June said that Shayk, who is a famous model like Gisele, was all over Brady at a wedding. A report last month said that Brady and Shayk had spent time together in Los Angeles. Now the two reportedly spent some more time together, though on a different continent.

