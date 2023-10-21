Tom Brady, Irina Shayk relationship reportedly has ended

The relationship between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk has reportedly ended.

Brady and Shayk were first linked around June. They were spotted on a few dates together over the summer. As recently as September, they were said to still be together. However, a new report says things fizzled out.

TMZ Sports reported on Saturday that the relationship has ended. The two have been spending time in different cities lately.

This was the first relationship Brady was reportedly involved in since his high-profile divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Their divorce was announced last year, which coincided with Brady’s final NFL season.

Brady has been busy getting involved in multiple business ventures since retiring and has shown no signs of wanting to make a playing comeback. The 46-year-old former quarterback has three children, which has also kept him busy in retirement.

People will be eagerly awaiting any news regarding potential future relationships Brady is involved in.