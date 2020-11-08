Jabrill Peppers apologized to Kyle Allen over hit that injured QB

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers is apologizing for his role in the play that injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen on Sunday.

Allen suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game after Peppers was blocked into him, and the injury did not look pretty. Peppers said after the game that he had apologized to Allen for what led to the injury.

“I apologized to him. I definitely didn’t mean for that to happen,” Peppers said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “Didn’t intentionally try to leg-whip him, or whatever the penalty was. I was just trying to play hard and get him on the ground.”

Peppers was penalized on the play for roughing the passer. The leg whip could also get him fined by the league.

While Allen’s injury certainly appears serious, the quarterback got a promising update after the game that makes it sound like he avoided the worst-case scenario.