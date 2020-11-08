Kyle Allen receives positive news after scary ankle injury

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome injury on Sunday that reminded fans of what happened to Dak Prescott earlier this season, but fortunately it does not sound like the two injuries are exactly the same.

Allen suffered a dislocated ankle and what is being described as a small bone chip, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. He won’t know the full extent of the injury until he undergoes an MRI, but indications are he may not need surgery.

If Allen doesn’t need surgery, it’s possible he could return this season. That is certainly good news given how gruesome the injury looked.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation in Week 5, and it immediately became clear that he would miss the rest of the season. We’re glad to hear Allen’s injury appears to be less severe.