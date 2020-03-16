pixel 1
Jack Conklin agrees to three-year deal with Browns

by Grey Papke

Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to address their offensive line, and they’ve made a big move to do so.

The Browns have agreed to a three-year deal with tackle Jack Conklin, one of the top linemen on the market. Conklin will get $30 million guaranteed.

This is a very big move for Baker Mayfield, who badly needed some help from his offensive lineman. By signing the consensus top tackle on the market, the Browns have certainly done that for him. It should buy him more time in the passing game going forward.

The Browns have been very busy Monday, and got even more help for Mayfield earlier in the day. He has to be thrilled with how active they’ve been.


