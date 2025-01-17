Jack Del Rio lands new coaching gig months after DUI

Jack Del Rio has landed a new head coach job, but he is headed overseas.

Del Rio has been named the new head coach of the Paris Musketeers, which are one of 16 teams in the European League of Football. The team announced the news on Friday.

Del Rio served as an advisor to Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Luke Fickell this year, but most of his coaching experience is with the NFL. The 61-year-old was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for eight-plus seasons from 2003-2011. He coached the Oakland Raiders for three years from 2015-2017. Del Rio has an overall record of 93-94 in the regular season and 1-3 in the playoffs as an NFL head coach.

A former Pro Bowl linebacker, Del Rio also played in the NFL from 1985-1996. He has worked for numerous NFL teams in assistant coach roles in addition to being a head coach.

Del Rio was recently in the news when he was arrested on Nov. 8 in Madison, Wisc., for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was driving near the University of Wisconsin campus when his vehicle crashed into a street sign, broke a fence and came to rest in someone’s yard.

An embarrassing video of the arrest has since surfaced.

The European League of Football played its inaugural season in 2021. The Musketeers will play their first game under Del Rio on May 17.