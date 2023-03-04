Jackson Mahomes accused of sexual assault by restaurant owner

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been accused of sexual assault by a Kansas City-area restaurant owner.

Mahomes was accused of forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, in an incident that took place on Feb. 25, according to Mike Hendricks of the Kansas City Star. Mahomes was also accused of shoving a 19-year-old waiter multiple times. Police are investigating both claims and are evaluating surveillance video.

Vaughn said Mahomes had grabbed her by the throat and kissed her twice in her office, leaving a faint bruise on her neck. She said Mahomes had asked to speaker to her privately in the office regarding the earlier shoving incident, and that she believes Mahomes was intoxicated.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told the Star, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Vaughn said that Mahomes is a regular at the restaurant, but that this is not the first time his presence has caused problems.

Mahomes has received plenty of criticism for previous behavior. He has been accused of scamming a small business and ranked highly in one metric as one of the most disliked NFL-related figures.