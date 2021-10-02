The Jaguars have completely tanked since this cursed tweet

Once upon a time, the Jacksonville Jaguars were undefeated, confident and hungry for more wins.

That was all the way back in Week 1 of the 2020 regular-season following a 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

NOT SATISFIED WITH 1-0 😤 pic.twitter.com/blRc4p6J1n — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 13, 2020

Since then — since that cursed tweet — it’s been all downhill for the Jaguars. In fact, they haven’t won a single game.

After their 1-0 start last season, the Jaguars finished the year with 15 consecutive losses (1-15 overall). This season? Despite adding quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they’ve started 0-4.

Combined, the Jags are 1-19 since claiming they weren’t satisfied with a single victory, including a Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. And at this point, they’d give literally anything for a W.

That’s not likely to come in Week 5, however. They host the suddenly hot Tennessee Titans, a team they haven’t defeated since September of 2019 and have beat just twice since 2015.

Currently, the Jaguars are listed as 7.5-point home underdogs.