Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan

If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.

“Whatever we have to do to score one more point,” Brissett said Wednesday, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Listen, I don’t have an ego to where I want to go out there and try to be somebody that I am not. I just go out there and try to play good football, play to the best of my ability and be a good teammate. All of those things come with it.”

The Browns have the luxury of being able to lean on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and still find success, as shown by going for 113 rushing yards in Thursday’s win over Cleveland. That is a big reason why the team did not panic when Deshaun Watson was suspended for the bulk of 2021.

The Browns are fortunate that Brissett is so willing to do what is asked of him, and it makes him an ideal complement for what the run game does. No wonder they were not really interested in a big-name addition after Watson was suspended.