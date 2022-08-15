Report: Browns have surprising stance on Jimmy Garoppolo trade

The Cleveland Browns are facing the possibility of having to play the 2022 season without Deshaun Watson. A new report suggests that Watson’s situation still may not change their thinking about how the quarterback position is handled.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport questioned reports linking the Browns with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Rapoport said he has not gotten the sense that the Browns are particularly interested in Garoppolo. He believes the Browns are prepared to stick with Jacoby Brissett if necessary.

“I just don’t get the sense that the Browns are that interested,” Rapoport said. “They signed Jacoby Brissett for a reason. If they trade for Jimmy G, it’s $20-plus million more dollars. I’ve checked with everyone. Maybe something will surprise me. I just do not get the sense there’s that much interest.”

Reports had emerged last week that Garoppolo would likely be a target for the Browns if Watson is suspended for a year, which looks increasingly likely to happen. Rapoport certainly does not seem to be buying that narrative.

The Browns signed Brissett to a one-year deal in March and look ready to stand behind him. The 29-year-old has started sporadically during his career, often with the Indianapolis Colts. Brissett does have two essentially full seasons as a starter under his belt, putting together limited success with 31 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions.