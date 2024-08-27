Jacoby Brissett sends clear message about Patriots’ QB competition

The New England Patriots have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Week 1, but it sounds like Jacoby Brissett will be quite surprised if he does not get the job.

Brissett discussed the upcoming season during a Tuesday afternoon appearance on WEEI radio in Boston. The veteran was asked point blank if he is the starting quarterback of the Patriots, and he offered a very straightforward response.

“In my mind I am,” Brissett said.

The hosts then fished for more information and asked if Brissett would be starting against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Brissett said he is operating under the assumption that he is.

“Like I said, in my eyes I am,” Brisett said. “I haven’t heard anything differently, so that’s what I’ve got to go off of.”

Is Jacoby Brissett the starting quarterback for the Patriots? In his mind he is! pic.twitter.com/hUMTJhJXsJ — WEEI Afternoon Show (@WEEIAfternoons) August 27, 2024

Brissett, who has been in a competition with Drake Maye, left New England’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday earlier than expected after he suffered a shoulder injury. Some wondered if the injury could result in Maye winning the QB1 job by default, but Brissett said Tuesday that his shoulder is “fine.”

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett speaks on his shoulder injury from Sunday's preseason game

"I'm fine" pic.twitter.com/GlZ40hPdx8 — WEEI Afternoon Show (@WEEIAfternoons) August 27, 2024

All signs point to Brissett being named the starter, even if head coach Jerod Mayo has gone out of his way to create confusion. It is hard enough to start in the NFL as a rookie quarterback, let alone behind an offensive line that is as suspect as New England’s.

The Patriots will almost certainly roll with Brissett in Week 1, though it would be a surprise if we did not see Maye at all this season.