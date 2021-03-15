Jaguars co-owner trashes DJ Chark trade rumor on Twitter

If you want to quash a trade rumor going around that isn’t true or you don’t want out there, Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan can show you how.

Khan, son of principal owner Shahid Khan, reacted Monday after SBNation’s Baltimore Beatdown blog shared a rumor claiming the Ravens were nearing a trade that would send offensive lineman Orlando Brown to Jacksonville for wide receiver D.J. Chark. Khan made it pretty clear that the rumor was not linked to reality.

Here’s something concrete: that’s the biggest load of crap I’ve ever read. That’s 100% false. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 15, 2021

Ouch. That’s a pretty quick and swift move from Khan to quash that trade rumor. To be clear, Brown could certainly be moved by the Ravens, but this apparently isn’t the deal.

Khan hasn’t always gotten along with Jaguars players, but maybe Chark will appreciate the public denial here.