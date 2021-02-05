Orlando Brown hints at Ravens departure again on social media

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. appears to have made up his mind about his future with the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown spent his first two NFL seasons as a right tackle for the Ravens, where he quickly developed into a Pro Bowler. However, after left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8, the Ravens shifted Brown to the left, where he quickly adapted. In fact, Brown enjoyed his time at left tackle so much, he made clear that he sees himself holding the position full-time.

I’m a LEFT Tackle. — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__78) January 29, 2021

On Friday, Brown doubled down, tweeting what read like a goodbye message to the Ravens while also sharing a portion of an article where he described his father’s insistence that he play left tackle.

It’s never been about the money. I’m so appreciative for this organization and all my teammates. I couldn’t thank DeCosta enough, he’s a incredible football mind and one the best men I know. I want to live out the dream my dad had for me. https://t.co/JhHj4PL2mG pic.twitter.com/bbki7zO9Vb — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__78) February 5, 2021

With Stanley poised to return in 2021 — and expecting to reclaim his typical position — the Ravens have an issue on their hands. Brown is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2021, where he’d be making $920,000 as a base salary. That’s exceptionally low for a player of his caliber, but the bigger issue may be that he simply sees his playing future in a position where the Ravens can’t really offer him a starting job.

The Ravens are facing some key decisions this offseason. Some key players may be too expensive to retain, and they also want to sort out their quarterback’s long-term future. Now, Brown’s unhappiness is yet another thing Baltimore will have to sort out.