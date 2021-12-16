Urban Meyer fired as head coach of Jaguars

Urban Meyer’s NFL tenure went about as briefly and poorly as possible.

Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

The news comes as the Jaguars have struggled through a 2-11 season, which is Meyer’s first with the team and first ever in the NFL.

Meyer’s job status seemed to be trending towards a firing over the last few months. Really, his tenure never got off to a good start.

To begin with, Meyer pulled off some personnel moves as if he were already an established, winning NFL head coach like Bill Belichick or something. He hired former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle despite Doyle being pushed out by Iowa over racism claims. Then Meyer brought in Tim Tebow to play tight end before cutting him. Meyer was acting like he was a big shot who had the clout to do whatever he wanted, even though he had never won an NFL game.

Then things didn’t get much better once the season began.

Meyer didn’t fly home with his team after a Thursday night loss and was photographed with a blond girl at a bar. Then you had No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence disagreeing with Meyer. Then there were reports about conflicts within the staff. Then there was his bad body language. And on Wednesday came the capper: former kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of not only bullying him, but actually kicking him.

On top of all this, the Jags were 2-11 and not showing many signs of improvement.

Jacksonville’s owner appeared to be ready to stand by Meyer, but Wednesday’s report likely was the tipping point.

Based on his body language, the firing comes as a relief for Meyer, who seemed to be miserable and mentally checked out.

Photo: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports