Urban Meyer responds to talk of him leaving Jaguars for USC

Urban Meyer has coached just one game in his NFL career, but he is already facing questions about whether he could return to college. As you might expect, Meyer insists that is not happening.

Meyer was once again linked to the USC head coaching job after Clay Helton was fired earlier this week. On Wednesday, the 57-year-old told reporters that there is “no chance” he is leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shoots down the USC rumors right away, “no way.” pic.twitter.com/I3LiWOtvF8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 15, 2021

The Meyer-to-USC rumors really took off on Monday when a Reddit account tweeted a joke that a lot of people took seriously. There was never any real chance of Meyer leaving the Jaguars after just one game.

Everyone cracked the same joke on social media after the Jaguars were blown out by the Houston Texans in Meyer’s first game on Sunday. Even if things don’t work out for Meyer in Jacksonville, it’s far too early to panic. He has put a lot of time and energy into his first NFL gig. It would make no sense for him to bail on it so quickly.